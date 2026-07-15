Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge construction will continue to close a section of Tacony Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, Tacony Street will be closed and detoured between Aramingo Avenue and Bridge Street.

During the closure, northbound Tacony Street motorists will be directed to use Aramingo/Harbison Avenue and turn right onto Bridge Street to access Tacony Street. Southbound motorists will be directed to turn right onto Bridge Street and turn left onto Aramingo/Harbison Avenue to access Tacony Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work on Tacony Street is part of PennDOT’s ongoing I-95/BS2 project that will reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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