PennDOT to Close Copelin Road for Emergency Pipe Replacement

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that its Clearfield County Maintenance Organization is in the process of closing Route 2018 (Copelin Road) in Decatur Township for an emergency pipe replacement. Replacing the pipe will help prevent uncontrolled water flow from flooding the roadway, damaging the pavement, and will extend the service life of the road.

Copelin Road will be closed between Route 2016 (Decatur Street) and Perk Street while crews work to replace the pipe. Traffic will follow a detour using Decatur Street/Blue Spruce Road and Route 2019 (Six Mile Road) back to Copelin Road. Drivers familiar with the area may also consider other routes.

PennDOT expects the road to be closed for at least 24 hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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