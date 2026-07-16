Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a highway restoration project along Route 219 near Falls Creek is set to continue with the addition of nighttime and daytime paving operations. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of approximately four miles of road, starting approximately a quarter mile south of Route 830 (Slab Run Road) in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, and continuing northbound into Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Starting Sunday, July 19, the contractor will begin overnight milling. Overnight crews are expected to finish around 6:00 AM each morning. On Tuesday, July 21, paving during daytime hours will start and crews will work 24 hours per day until July 26.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control throughout. Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the work zone. While PennDOT does not expect the delays to be significant, drivers may consider using the DuBois-Penfield interchange as an alternative to the Brockway-DuBois interchange during this work, if they wish.

Work to be completed under this contract includes milling and paving, drainage improvements, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $2.1 million project. PennDOT anticipated project completion early in June, but construction was delayed.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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