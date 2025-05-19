Route 885 Lebanon Road Restrictions Tuesday, Wednesday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Lebanon Road (Route 885) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 885 between Noble Drive and Lebanon Church Road from 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 20 continuously through approximately 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. The traffic crossover for tunnel improvement work will be removed, however, single-lane restrictions will be in place in each direction of Route 885 to allow crews to complete drainage cleaning.

Improvement work includes drainage cleaning, tunnel repairs, and lighting improvements. Crews from Golden Triangle Construction, Inc. will conduct the work for the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only . For additional information contact Mark Lambros at 412-354-7599.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #