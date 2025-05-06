Interstate 79 Overnight Lane Restrictions Tonight in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing mobile single-lane restrictions in both directions of Interstate 79 in Kennedy, Robinson, and Neville townships in Allegheny County will occur overnight Tuesday, May 6 weather permitting.

Mobile single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-79 between the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60 A/B) interchange and the Neville Island Bridge from 7 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 7 to allow crews to conduct field measurement work.

This work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures (I-79 northbound and southbound over Clever Road, I-79 northbound and southbound over Route 51, and the Neville Island Bridge). Additionally, there was milling and paving of three ramps at the Route 51 (Coraopolis/McKees Rocks) interchange. The project also included guiderail replacement, highway lighting and signing upgrades, new pavement markings and delineation, and other miscellaneous construction work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

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