Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight shoulder closures at the I-376 (Parkway West)/I-79 interchange in Collier and Robinson townships, Allegheny County, will continue Friday night, May 16 weather permitting.

A traffic shift will occur on the ramp from eastbound I-376 to southbound I-79 (Exit 64A 79 South Washington) from 6 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Saturday as crews conduct shoulder improvement work.

The ramp work is part of the $12.6 million project on the Parkway West located between the Ridge Road (Exit 61) and I-79 (Exit 64A) interchanges in Robinson and Collier townships. Additionally, milling and paving on I-376, ramp preservation work, overhead sign structure repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, and sign and pavement marking installation work will occur in 2025. Restrictions include the long-term closure of Boyce Road, ramp closures, overnight single-lane restrictions, and four weekend-long single-lane closures. The majority of the project is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, however, punch list work is expected to continue through January of 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

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