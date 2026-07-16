Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding two bridge replacement projects - Avonmore Bridge in Armstrong County and McKeages Crossing Bridge in Indiana County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for these bridge replacement projects is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition.

The McKeages Crossing Bridge project will be a replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 580 over Cush Cushion Creek in Green Township, Indiana County. The Avonmore Bridge project will be a replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 156 over Long Run in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. Both projects will be done using a detour route and are projected for construction in the Spring 2029.

An online presentation of each project has been posted online which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for these projects. To access the webpage visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/projects-near-you/district-10-projects, click on the county of the project, then choose the project name. The presentation will be available for viewing and comments from June 20 through August 17, 2026.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Shawn Kaiser, Project Manager, at .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/regional-offices/district-10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov