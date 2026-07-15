Route 8 Bridge Repairs Rescheduled to Begin July 27 in Clay Township

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a change in dates for the bridge repair on Route 8 in Clay Township, Butler County.

Originally scheduled for July 13 through July 31, Butler County Maintenance has postponed the bridge repairs on Route 8 south of the intersection with Route 138 to July 27 through August 14. There will be temporary traffic signals in place for single lane traffic from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on weekdays.

Delays will be likely in the work zone. Work is weather dependent.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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