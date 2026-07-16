Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change in dates for the previously announced rolling closure scheduled for July 16 on Route 422 for work on the Shearer Bridge in Butler and Summit townships in Butler County.

Rolling closures will now occur on July 22 on Route 422 west from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM intermittently in 15-minute intervals. The closures will be at the Route 422 west on-ramp from the interchange with Routes 38 and 68. A crash truck will be stopping all traffic to initiate the closures approximately 1-1/2 miles in advance near the Mitchel Hill Road on-ramp.

Work is weather dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the rolling closures will take place on July 23.

Contractor, Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA, will be completing this $6.2 million bridge rehabilitation project, estimated to be completed in December 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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