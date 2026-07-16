Temporary Closure Planned for Interstate 80 Eastbound in Mercer County

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County will be closed at 9:00 AM today to allow for the safe recovery of a vehicle involved in a crash. The eastbound left lane will reopen once the cleanup is complete.

The interstate is expected to be closed from Hubbard, Ohio to the Interstate 376 interchange (Exit 4A) in Mercer County.

Currently the eastbound right lane is closed in that area due. It will be reopened following repairs to the guiderail.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

