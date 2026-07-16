Service Avenue Bridge in Sharon, Mercer County Closed

Lane Restrictions in Place on Route 62

The bridge that carries Service Avenue over Pine Run in the City of Sharon, Mercer County is closed for replacement.

A detour is posted using Plum Street, Spencer Avenue, Leslie Street, Stambaugh Avenue, and Route 62. It is expected to be in place for six months.

In connection with the project, drainage work is being done at the intersection of Service Avenue and Route 62 (East Connelly Boulevard). Drivers should be alert for lane restrictions on Route 62 in connection with the work.

Information on the Service Avenue Bridge Replacement is available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov