The public is invited to tune into the next episode of the lunchtime chat series “Let’s Talk Bayfront” on July 21, 2026.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) team members Justin Baker, project manager of the Central Bayfront Parkway Project, and Ken Sanoski, District 1 bridge engineer, will be the guests. They will talk about the construction of the new bridge at the intersection State Street and the parkway and explain the process of building structures of that size.

The public can listen to the episode live starting at 12:05 PM and submit questions through the Q&A chat option. Questions about the day’s topic will be read and answered live as time allows. Questions can also be submitted in advance to BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

Listeners can log into “Let’s Talk Bayfront” on July 21, 2026, through the link https://bit.ly/4bIl8p3 by using the Microsoft Teams app or through Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge internet browsers. Episodes typically run for 15 to 20 minutes, and the public can join anytime during the program.

The program will be recorded and, following the live session, will be posted on the webpage alongside previous episodes in the “Let’s Talk Bayfront” series.

Future topics and guests will be announced in advance and individual links for past episodes are available on Central Bayfront Parkway Project page on www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Links and announcements are also posted in the project Facebook group.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov