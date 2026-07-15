Kane Road Bridge Replacement Project Moves into Next Phase

Intersection to be Closed for Reconstruction

Work to replace the bridge that carries Kane Road over Brokenstraw Creek in Pittsfield Township, Warren County is moving into the next phase.

In connection with the project, the intersection of Kane Road (Route 3014), Old Garland Road (Route 3014), and Cole Hill Road (Route 3013) located just south of the bridge will be reconstructed. This will require the closure of the intersection starting July 20, 2026.

The current detour will be replaced with a detour using Cole Hill Road, Old Garland Road, Davey Hill Road (Route 3007), Route 27, and Kane Road. The detour is expected to be in place until August 21, 2026.

The bridge replacement project started in September 2025. It includes removal of the former single-lane bridge and replacing it with a two-lane steel and concrete structure. The new single-span bridge will be 110 feet long and have two 11-foot lanes.

Improvements also include asphalt paving and waterproofing the bridge, reconstruction of the intersection, as well as updates to the drainage and guide rail.

The new bridge is expected to open with the intersection on August 21, 2026. Additional work on the project will be completed by October 2026.

The former 92-foot bridge, which is located between Old Garland Road and Route 27, was built in 1958. It was closed in April 2023 due to deterioration of the wooden deck and structural concerns discovered during a routine inspection. Prior to the closure, the average daily traffic on the bridge was 400 vehicles.

The contractor is Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $2,082,376.16, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2026 Construction Book available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov