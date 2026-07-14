The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of lane restrictions and the potential for short delays on routes in Cambria and Somerset counties for a recessed pavement marker (RPM) project through Friday, July 24, 2026.

Contractors will be replacing recessed pavement markers on Route 40 (National Pike) in Somerset County and installing reflective panels on the concrete barrier on Route 56 (Johnstown Expressway) in Cambria County over the next two weeks.

Work will be done under flagging operations with single-lane restrictions and intermittent and rolling delays approximately three (3) to five (5) minutes in length.

Penn Line Service, Inc., Scottdale, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $348,994 RPM Installation in Southern Alleghenies project in each of District 9’s six (6) counties (Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Fulton, and Huntingdon). The work is scheduled to be completed in August 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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