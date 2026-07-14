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    District 9 - Somerset County

    Detour Begins July 28 for the Route 1021 (School Road) Bridge over Miller Run Replacement Project in Shade Township, Somerset County

    Detour in place from July 28 to September 3

    July 14, 2026

    UPDATE – (July 14, 2026) Detour end date correction

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a planned detour of Route 1021 (School Road) in Shade Township, Somerset County, for a bridge replacement project.

    From Tuesday, July 28, to approximately Thursday, September 3, 2026, the contractor will be implementing a 10.3-mile detour of Route 1021 (School Road), redirecting traffic to Route 160 (rock Cut Road), to U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and back to Route 1021 (Ridge Road).

    View a map of the Route 1021 (School Road) detour (PDF).

    Pugliano Construction Co., Plum, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $789,994 project, which includes a box culvert replacement of the existing bridge on SR 1021 (School Road) over a Miller Run tributary, as well as minor approach paving and guide rail updates. 

    As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.    

    Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.            

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.             

    Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.     