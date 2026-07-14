There will be lane restrictions on SB Route 11; The SB I-81 off-ramp to SB Route 11 will be closed.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to perform work on a culvert on southbound Route 11 in Cumberland County this weekend. Work includes replacing a concrete slab on a culvert on southbound Route 11 at the southbound Interstate 81 off-ramp to southbound Route 11 in Middlesex Township near Carlisle.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 PM Friday, July 17, to 5:00 AM Monday, July 20. The two right-hand lanes of southbound Route 11 will be closed. The left lane will remain open.

Due to the lane closures on southbound Route 11, the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp to Route 11 southbound will be closed. A detour will be in place. Travelers should continue south on I-81 to Exit 49 (Route 641/High Street), exit at Route 641 then return on northbound I-81 to southbound Route 11.

An updated press release will be issued should this work be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This work is also planned at approximately the same location on northbound Route 11 for the weekend of August 21-23. Northbound Route 11 will be closed. All northbound traffic will take southbound I-81 to Route 641 to northbound I-81 to northbound Route 11. A press release will be issued prior to this weekend closure.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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