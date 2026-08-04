Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Monday, August 17, prep work begins on an approximately 7-mile section of Route 441 (River Road) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.

Work on this project consists of pipe cleaning, tree trimming, base repair, milling, resurfacing, rumble strip installation, guiderail replacement, sign replacement, pavement marking replacement, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 441 from the Conewago Creek at the Lancaster-Dauphin County Line to Engle Road.

There will be temporary lane restrictions under flagging during working hours.

Pennsy Supply Company, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor on the $3,981,024 project. All work is expected to be completed by November 30, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-418-5017 or mcrochunis@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location map below: