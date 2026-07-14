Final Paving to Close Five-Points Intersection in Montgomery Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and final paving will restrict traffic at the intersection of Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike), Route 463 (Horsham Road/Cowpath Road), and Business U.S. 202 (Doylestown Road), beginning Tuesday, July 28, under the $14.6 million project to improve travel and safety through the Five-Points Intersection in Montgomery Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the Five Points Intersection will be closed to through traffic.

During the closure, drivers using the intersecting roadways will be directed to use the following posted detour routes:

Southbound Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) will be detoured west on Broad Street, then east on Main Street/Welsh Road (Route 63) back to Route 309.

will be detoured west on Broad Street, then east on Main Street/Welsh Road (Route 63) back to Route 309. Northbound Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) will be detoured north on the U.S. 202 Bypass, then north on County Line Road back to Route 309.

will be detoured north on the U.S. 202 Bypass, then north on County Line Road back to Route 309. Westbound Horsham Road (Route 463) will be detoured north on the U.S. 202 Bypass, then north on County Line Road to Business 202 (Doylestown Road).

will be detoured north on the U.S. 202 Bypass, then north on County Line Road to Business 202 (Doylestown Road). Eastbound Cowpath Road (Route 463) will be detoured west on Broad Street, then east on Main Street/Welsh Road (Route 63) back to Route 309.

will be detoured west on Broad Street, then east on Main Street/Welsh Road (Route 63) back to Route 309. Southbound Business 202 (Doylestown Road) will be detoured east on County Line Road, then north on the U.S. 202 Bypass to Route 309.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor is installing additional through- lanes at the intersection approaches in both directions on Route 463 (Horsham Road/Cowpath Road) and on southbound Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike). Widening of the roadway will allow for 18 travel lanes to approach the intersection, compared to the existing 15 travel lanes, to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes.

Other improvements include upgrading and retiming signalization; installing sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, and guiderail; upgrading stormwater drainage, signage, and pavement markings; adjusting driveway access; and reducing erosion sediment.

For more information, visit the Five Points Intersection Improvements project page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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