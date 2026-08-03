PennDOT Now Hiring for Winter Maintenance in Northeast PA

Dunmore, PA –PennDOT seeks hardworking individuals to work in the Winter Maintenance Program from September 2026 through April 2027! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced, team environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you.

Join us on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, between 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the below locations or click here to apply today.

Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!

Starting hourly rates for 2026/2027 are:

Transportation Equipment/CDL: $23.46

Dispatcher: $17.73

Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic: $28.94

Auto Mechanic: $25.47

Semi-Skilled Laborer & Tradesman Helper: $18.83

Job postings for the Winter Maintenance Program can be found below:

PennDOT District 4 Office

55 Keystone Industrial Park Road

Dunmore, PA 18512

Lackawanna County

1034 Morgan Highway

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Luzerne County

381 S. Main St.

Ashley, PA 18706

Pike County

291 SR 739

Hawley, PA 18428

Susquehanna County

18786 State Route 706

Montrose, PA 18801

Wayne County

984 Texas Palmyra Highway

Honesdale, PA 18431

Wyoming County

1 Franklin Avenue

Tunkhannock, PA 18657



The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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