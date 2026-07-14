Mechanical Brushing on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be shoulder restrictions on Interstate 81 southbound in Lackawanna County between Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) and Exit 185 (Biden Expressway) on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, through Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for mechanical brushing, weather dependent.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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