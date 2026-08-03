Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Stony Fork Road (Route 3007) will be closed next week in Delmar Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

Starting on Monday, August 10, Stony Fork Road will be closed between Broughton Hollow Road (Route 3008) and Balsam Road (Route 3010), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Stony Fork Road, Broughton Hollow Road, Route 287, and Balsam Road will be in place for the duration of the project. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed on Wednesday, August 12, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #