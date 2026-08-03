Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a light replacement is planned on the I-99/U.S.15 southbound exit to I-180 eastbound in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 4, the contractor, Kriger Construction Company will remove the existing light pole and construct a new foundation for the replacement light. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted during daylight hours where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction Company is the prime contractor for this $744,875 Districtwide light replacement project. Work includes removal of the existing light pole, construction of a new foundation, and installation of a new light. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in June of 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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