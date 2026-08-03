Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that an ADA curb ramp and inlet improvement project will begin next week on Route 42 in Eagles Mere Borough, Sullivan County.

Starting Monday, August 10, the contractor, Don E. Bower, Inc., will begin installing ADA curb ramps at the intersections of Mary Avenue, Laporte Avenue (Route 3007), and Allegheny Avenue. Additional project work includes inlet upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Most work will take place on the shoulder, with occasional single‑lane traffic controlled by flaggers. Sidewalks will be closed at intersections where construction is underway.

Don E. Bower, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $53,000 project, which includes ADA curb ramp construction, inlet upgrades, and related work. Crews will work Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM, with possible Saturday work if weather delays occur. The project is anticipated to be completed by Tuesday, September 15, weather permitting.

Drivers should remain alert, slow down, anticipate delays, and proceed with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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