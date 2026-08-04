PennDOT Announces Box Culvert Repairs to Start August 6 in Delaware Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bride replacement project is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 6, at a structure along Route 2010 (Black Dog Road) spanning a tributary of Cocolamus Creek, approximately two miles southeast of Cocolamus in Delaware Township, Juniata County. This bridge replacement will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the structure.

Starting on August 6, a four-mile detour will be put in place. The detour follows Route 2015 (Ehrenzeller Road), Route 2012 (Leister Valley Road), and Route 2017 (Evendale Hille Road). PennDOT anticipates this detour remaining in place until late August, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Juniata County Maintenance forces and Mid-State Paving, LLC. of Middleburg, PA. PennDOT forces will complete the excavation work, removal of the existing structure, and the backfill. Mid-State Paving will set the box culvert. The contract is valued at $390,556.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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