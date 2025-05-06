Route 28 Single-lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in Harmar and Springdale townships, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 7 weather permitting.

There will be single-lane restrictions in both directions of Route 28 between the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) interchanges beginning Wednesday, May 7 through Friday, May 9 to allow crews to conduct shielding removal work according to the following schedule:

Northbound Route 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Southbound Route 28 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews will begin work at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 7 in the northbound direction. Once northbound work is completed, the crews will work in the southbound direction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

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