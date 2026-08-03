The schedule for a project to install new pavement markings on sections of Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties and Interstate 79 in Crawford County has been adjusted.

The recessed polymer centerline markings will be installed on I-80 eastbound and westbound in Mercer County from mile marker 21 to mile marker 27, as well as I-79 northbound and southbound in Crawford County from mile marker 141 to mile marker 157. Additionally, black contrast markings will be placed on I-80 eastbound and westbound in Venango County from mile marker 27 to mile marker 46.

Construction is scheduled to be completed on I-80 in Mercer County on August 10 and 11, 2026, then I-79 in Crawford County from August 12 to 14, before finishing with I-80 in Venango County from August 17 to 19. All work is weather permitting.

Work will be completed during the nighttime hours from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Drivers should be alert for nighttime lane restrictions.

The contractor is Parking Lot Painting Company of Bethel Park, PA. The contract cost is $484,660, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov