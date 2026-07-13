The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a planned detour of Route 655 (Thompson Road) over Barnett’s Run for a bridge improvement project in Belfast Township, Fulton County, beginning Monday, July 27, 2026.

From Monday, July 27, to approximately Monday, October 12, 2026, the contractor will be implementing a 16.2-mile detour of Route 655 (Thompson Road) using Route 522 (Great Cove Road) in Needmore to Route 484 (Buck Valley Road) in Warfordsburg, continuing on Route 484 (Pigeon Cove Road/Stillwell Road) in Bethel Township back to Route 655 (Thompson Road) in Thompson Township.

George Hann & Son, Inc., Fort Littleton, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $834,000 bridge improvement project, which includes superstructure replacement (2-span T-beam), roadway reconstruction at the approaches, milling and paving, and guide rail replacement.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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