The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says drivers should be prepared for possible lengthy delays of up to 15 minutes on Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) at Leventry Road, Theatre Drive, and from Buchanan Street to U.S. 219 in Geistown Borough and Richland Township, Cambria County, continuing Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Traffic will follow single-lane closures controlled by flaggers at both Leventry Road and Theater Drive. Additionally, multiple-lane closures will take place along Route 756 (Elton Road) between Buchanan Street and the southbound ramps to U.S. 219.

The contractor plans to perform several types of concrete installation work at these locations, which require excavation, set up of a curb machine and demolition of existing mountable curbs and island areas.

A new curb will be built along Leventry Road, while a slightly larger mountable curb and island area also will be constructed/poured along Route 756 (Elton Road) near the Town Centre Drive entrance to Best Buy. Another mountable curb island area will be poured between the U.S. 219 northbound ramps and Theatre Drive.

NOTE: Drivers should also note utility work will continue in this area during this same period. Those locations include:

- PNG Gas Company gas line relocation work along Route 756 (Elton Road) from Vo-Tech Drive to Industrial Park Road.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

A Liberoni, Inc., Plum, Pa., is the lead contractor for the two-year, 2.5-mile, $9,473,117.05 Route 756 resurfacing project, which includes paving/resurfacing, sight distance and intersection safety improvements, the addition of left turning lanes, improved drainage, shoulder widening, the inclusion of bicycle-safe grates and the replacement of traffic signals and overhead signs.

Additionally, PennDOT reminds motorists that as of June 5, 2025, the "Paul Miller's Law" is in effect. This law prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay. Violation of this law is punishable by way of summary citations issued by any Pennsylvania Law Enforcement officer. We strongly urge motorists to make safe choices, put phones out of reach and don’t text and drive.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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