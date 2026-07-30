Hollidaysburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that the detour of Route 4017 (Highlands Avenue) will end earlier than planned on Friday, July 31, 2026. It was in place for the bridge over Chest Creek replacement project in Patton Borough and Elder Township, Cambria County.

The contractor plans to open the bridge on Friday afternoon, ahead of the original Monday, August 3, 2026, date. Earlier this week, all paving was completed, guide rail installed, and other requirements were met. Tomorrow, a crew will paint lines and finish a few minor items. This work will be done using daylight flaggers for traffic control.

Lead contractor Kukurin Contracting, Inc., Export, Pa., started this $1.3 million project on June 1, 2026, to replace the bridge carrying Route 4017 (Highlands Avenue) over Chest Creek. The project also included minor approach work.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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