Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that rolling stops are planned for this week in Interstate 83 in York County. The rolling stops will allow blasting to be performed for a commercial development between Exit 4 (Route 851) and the northbound I-83 Welcome Center.

Weather permitting, there will be a blast between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15. As a safety precaution, there will be rolling stops of up to 10 minutes in both directions of I-83 between Exit 4 and the Welcome Center. Only one rolling stop will be implemented per day.

Travelers should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving vehicles.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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