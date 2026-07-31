Public comments for this project will be accepted through August 31.

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 501 (Lititz Pike) Safety Improvements Project between Belmont Avenue and Golf Drive in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety at selected intersections along the corridor where crash history and studies have identified safety concerns. Recent crash data indicate a pattern of rear-end and angle crashes associated with operational issues and limited sight distance at several locations.

The project includes sight distance improvements through selective tree and vegetation trimming and removal, minor grading, signing upgrades, pavement marking improvements, and targeted intersection safety improvements at Sunset Place, Roseville Road, and Hess Boulevard–Murry Hill Drive. The project also includes removal of an existing wall and reconstruction of an embankment near the Hess Boulevard–Murry Hill Drive intersection.

No roadway widening, lane additions, or major changes to the existing roadway cross-section are proposed. Construction is anticipated to occur during the 2028 construction season. Traffic impacts are expected to be limited to temporary lane restrictions and short-duration traffic control measures, with access maintained to adjacent properties, businesses, community facilities, and transit services.

The purpose of this plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the proposed improvements.

The project is currently in design, and construction work is anticipated to begin in February of 2028 and end in October of 2028.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online with comments accepted from July 31, 2026, through August 31, 2026.

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Lititz Pike between Belmont Avenue and Golf Drive Intersection Safety Improvements.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Christopher McKee, project manager at chmckee@pa.gov or 717-705-6179.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the accompanying project location map.