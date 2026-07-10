Expect lane restrictions and travel delays from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a nighttime concrete repair operation will be conducted next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 near the 13th Street overpass between Exit 43 (State Capitol/Second Street) in Harrisburg and Exit 45 (Paxton Street) in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, night shift will repair concrete on the northbound and southbound I-83 structures on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM. There will be northbound and southbound lane restrictions during working hours. Expect travel delays.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of the first of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project. This contract includes widening and reconstructing portions of the I-83 roadway, construction of overhead bridges at 29th Street and 19th Street, construction of the new Cameron Street Interchange, removing the 13th Street interchange, and roadway improvements along the Cameron Street, 19th Street and 29th Street corridors.

There may be significant impacts to traffic during the life of this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued prior to any major traffic impacts.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $154,627,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by October 12, 2027.

For more information about the East Shore Section 3 go to Interstate 83 - East Shore Section 3.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: