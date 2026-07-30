Expect lane closures and traffic delays until repairs are complete.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions remain in place on northbound and southbound Route 222 so repairs can be completed to sections of the bridges spanning Church Street in West Earl Township, Lancaster County. This work is near the northbound on and off ramps for Route 772 (Brownstown/Rothsville).

A right lane closure is in place to repair an expansion dam on the northbound Route 222 bridge over Church Street and a left lane closure is in place to address a similar concern on the southbound Route 222 bridge over Church Street. Crews will work round the clock until the repairs are completed.

Most of the roadwork for this project has been completed. However, lane closures on Route 222 are necessary to finish the remaining items of work.

This work is part of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. This project consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

.Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov

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