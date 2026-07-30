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    Tree Removal to Close Eagle Road in Radnor Township

    July 30, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to close Eagle Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

    Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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