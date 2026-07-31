King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that SEPTA is scheduled to perform a rail crossing improvement on Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, beginning Friday, August 7.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

From 9:00 AM Friday, August 7, to 6:00 PM Monday, August 10, Lansdowne Avenue will be closed and detoured between Garrett Road and Winding Way. During the closure, drivers traveling eastbound will use State Road, Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Bywood Avenue, Fairfield Avenue, and Garrett Road. Drivers traveling westbound will use Garret Road, Route 3 (West Chester Pike), and State Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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