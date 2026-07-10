King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Chester County

Delaware County

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bortondale Road/Orange Street between Old Middletown Road and Baltimore Pike in Middletown and Upper Providence townships and in Media Borough for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Chelsea Road between Chichester Avenue and Concord Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Montgomery County

Friday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place weekdays on Game Farm Road between Neiffer Road and Route 29 (Main Street) in Limerick and Lower Frederick townships and Schwenksville Borough for paving.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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