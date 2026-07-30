Pipe Replacement Planned on Route 82 (Manor Road) in West Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement will occur on Route 82 (Manor Road) in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, beginning on Monday, August 10.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 28, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Route 82 (Manor Road) will be closed and detoured Mondays through Saturdays between Route 340 (Kings Highway) and East Reeceville Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 340 (Kings Highway), Reeceville Road, and East Reeseville Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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