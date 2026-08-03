King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, August 10, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Township Line Road over Lodal Creek in Limerick and Perkiomen townships, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Township Line Road between Graterford Road/Wartman Road and Mayberry Road.

Monday, August 17, through Sunday, October 25, Township Line Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Mayberry Road and Graterford Road/Wartman Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Perkiomen Avenue/Limerick Road, Route 73 (Main Street), Route 29 (First Avenue/Gravel Pike), and Ridge Pike/Main Street.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will replace the superstructure, install a reinforced concrete deck with new beams, barriers and guiderail, and mill and overlay the roadway approaches.

The 76-year-old, single-span structure, is 33 feet long, 27 feet wide, and carries more than 12,600 vehicles per day.

The bridge repair is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #