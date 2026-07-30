King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving are scheduled next week under a $6.2 million project to resurface and repair a 4.4-mile section of U.S. 422 in Limerick and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Sunday, August 2, through Thursday, August 6, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between Troutman Road and Royersford Road for paving operations.

Sunday, August 2, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on eastbound U.S. 422 between Troutman Road and Royersford Road for milling operations.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when driving through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will perform pavement preservation work on U.S. 422 including milling, application of a bituminous overlay, reapplying pavement markings, reinstalling edge-line rumble strips. Base repair work will also be performed as needed.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 422 Pavement Preservation page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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