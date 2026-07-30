King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction is scheduled next week on northbound Lumber Street in Green Lane Borough and Marlborough Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 4, through Tuesday, August 11, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place weekdays on northbound Lumber Street between 29 (Gravel Pike) and Hoppenville Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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