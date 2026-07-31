King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Lewis Mills Road/Creek Road in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, beginning on Tuesday, August 4.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 4, through Friday, August 14, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Lewis Mills Road/Creek Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Chestnut Tree Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 82 (Manor Road), U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike), and Chestnut Tree Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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