Base Repair to Close Fairview Road Next Week in Wallace, East Nantmeal Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close two sections of Fairview Road next week in Wallace and East Nantmeal townships, Chester County. During these operations only one section of Fairview Road will be closed at a time.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Fairview Road will be closed and detoured between Little Conestoga Road and Route 401 (Conestoga Road). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Little Conestoga Road, Route 345 (Bulltown Road), and Route 401 (Conestoga Road).

Tuesday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 22, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Fairview Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 401 (Conestoga Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 401 (Conestoga Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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