PennDOT Invites Students to Participate in Paint the Plow Program 

Allentown, PA– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students in the District 5 region (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties) to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program. The program challenges youth to paint an original mural on a PennDOT snowplow blade, while incorporating a designated statewide safety theme, to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.

The designated 2026 theme, “Snow Means Slow” was chosen to remind drivers to reduce their speeds and exercise caution when traveling in wintry conditions.

The Paint the Plow program first started in Pennsylvania in 2015 and has expanded to most counties across the state. In the District 5 region last year, high school students from five counties participated.

Students in public and private high schools are welcome to participate and must have their school officials complete and return an application to the regional PennDOT coordinator Sean Brown at sebrown@pa.gov. Plow delivery and pick-up dates vary by county.

Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation and photos of past plows, can be found online at www.pa.gov/PaintThePlow or obtained from Sean Brown.



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