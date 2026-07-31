District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 423

Between: PA 611 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/02/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: PA 314

Between: PA 940 And PA 611

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/04/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Mount Eaton Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Lower Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap

Road Name: Foxtown Hill

Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap

Road Name: Foxtown Hill

Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/07/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: PA 33 at Lower Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Foster Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.

Road Name: Morea Road

Between: Frackville And Mahanoy City Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

