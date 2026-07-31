District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 423
Between: PA 611 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/02/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: PA 314
Between: PA 940 And PA 611
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/04/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Lower Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
Road Name: Foxtown Hill
Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
Road Name: Foxtown Hill
Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/07/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: PA 33 at Lower Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Foster Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
Road Name: Morea Road
Between: Frackville And Mahanoy City Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No