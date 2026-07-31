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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    July 31, 2026

    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 423
    Between: PA 611 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/02/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: PA 314
    Between: PA 940 And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/04/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
    Road Name: Foxtown Hill
    Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
    Road Name: Foxtown Hill
    Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/07/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: PA 33 at Lower Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And Kemmertown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Foster Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
    Road Name: Morea Road
    Between: Frackville And Mahanoy City Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     