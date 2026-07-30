District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: N Heidelberg Road

Between: PA 183 And US 422

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Charming Forge Road

Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp

Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road

Between: Charming Forge Road And US 422

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/07/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various Twp

Road Name: US 222

Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various TWP

Road Name: PA 61

Between: US 222 And Interstate 78

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Hereford Twp.

Road Name: Seisholtzville Road

Between: Star Road And Saybrook Drive

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.

Road Name: Main Road East

Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill Twp.

Road Name: PA 100

Between: Kistler Road And Werleys Corner Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill Twp.

Road Name: St Peters Road

Between: Berks County Line And PA 29

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/04/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 380

Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both diretions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk

Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive

Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Prospect Street

Between: Ridgeway Street And Centre Street

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Detour will utilize East Brown Street, Brodhead Avenue, and Ridgeway Street. Closure will begin 7AM on Friday and End 5AM on Monday.

Start: 07/31/26

Estimated End: 08/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road Name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road Name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road Name: Route 412/ Hellertown Road

Between: Route 412 And Applebutter Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp.

Road Name: Seidersville Road

Between: Bingen Road And PA 378

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/07/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Mooretown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Easton

Road Name: US 22 West

Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Closure.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Easton

Road Name: US 22 East

Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Closure.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp

Road Name: Tatamy Road

Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twsp

Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road

Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Ridge Road

Between: Main Street And Central Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/06/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: PA 33 Southbound ramp to Hecktown Road

Between: Newburg Road And Hecktown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twsp.

Road Name: PA 611/ N Delaware Drive

Between: Frost Hollow Road And Frutchey Hill Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/07/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road

Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/03/26

Estimated End: 08/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 191/ Valley View Drive

Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/05/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Rush Twp.

Road Name: West Main Street

Between: Lofty Road And PA 309

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for railroad crossing work. Detour will utilize Lofty Road and PA 309. Local Access will be maintained.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

