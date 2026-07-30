District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
Between: PA 183 And US 422
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Charming Forge Road
Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road
Between: Charming Forge Road And US 422
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/07/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various Twp
Road Name: US 222
Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various TWP
Road Name: PA 61
Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Hereford Twp.
Road Name: Seisholtzville Road
Between: Star Road And Saybrook Drive
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
Road Name: Main Road East
Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
Road Name: PA 100
Between: Kistler Road And Werleys Corner Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
Road Name: St Peters Road
Between: Berks County Line And PA 29
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/04/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 380
Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both diretions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk
Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Prospect Street
Between: Ridgeway Street And Centre Street
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Detour will utilize East Brown Street, Brodhead Avenue, and Ridgeway Street. Closure will begin 7AM on Friday and End 5AM on Monday.
Start: 07/31/26
Estimated End: 08/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road Name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road Name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road Name: Route 412/ Hellertown Road
Between: Route 412 And Applebutter Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp.
Road Name: Seidersville Road
Between: Bingen Road And PA 378
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/07/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Mooretown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Easton
Road Name: US 22 West
Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Closure.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Easton
Road Name: US 22 East
Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Closure.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
Road Name: Tatamy Road
Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twsp
Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road
Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Ridge Road
Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/06/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: PA 33 Southbound ramp to Hecktown Road
Between: Newburg Road And Hecktown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twsp.
Road Name: PA 611/ N Delaware Drive
Between: Frost Hollow Road And Frutchey Hill Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/07/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road
Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/03/26
Estimated End: 08/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 191/ Valley View Drive
Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/05/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Rush Twp.
Road Name: West Main Street
Between: Lofty Road And PA 309
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for railroad crossing work. Detour will utilize Lofty Road and PA 309. Local Access will be maintained.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No