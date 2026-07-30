Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    July 30, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
    Between: PA 183 And US 422
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Charming Forge Road
    Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
    Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road
    Between: Charming Forge Road And US 422
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/07/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various Twp
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various TWP
    Road Name: PA 61
    Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Hereford Twp.
    Road Name: Seisholtzville Road
    Between: Star Road And Saybrook Drive
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road closure. Expect delays and please follow detour.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
    Road Name: Main Road East
    Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
    Road Name: PA 100
    Between: Kistler Road And Werleys Corner Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
    Road Name: St Peters Road
    Between: Berks County Line And PA 29
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/04/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 380
    Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both diretions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk
    Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
    Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Prospect Street
    Between: Ridgeway Street And Centre Street
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Detour will utilize East Brown Street, Brodhead Avenue, and Ridgeway Street. Closure will begin 7AM on Friday and End 5AM on Monday.
    Start: 07/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Bethlehem
    Road Name: Interstate 78 East
    Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Bethlehem
    Road Name: Interstate 78 West
    Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Bethlehem
    Road Name: Route 412/ Hellertown Road
    Between: Route 412 And Applebutter Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twsp.
    Road Name: Seidersville Road
    Between: Bingen Road And PA 378
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/07/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Mooretown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Easton
    Road Name: US 22 West
    Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Closure.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Easton
    Road Name: US 22 East
    Between: 4th St Interchange And 13th St Interchange
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Closure.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Newburg Road
    Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
    Road Name: Tatamy Road
    Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twsp
    Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road
    Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Ridge Road
    Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/06/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: PA 33 Southbound ramp to Hecktown Road
    Between: Newburg Road And Hecktown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twsp.
    Road Name: PA 611/ N Delaware Drive
    Between: Frost Hollow Road And Frutchey Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/07/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Fox Gap/Creek Road
    Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/03/26
    Estimated End: 08/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 191/ Valley View Drive
    Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/05/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Rush Twp.
    Road Name: West Main Street
    Between: Lofty Road And PA 309
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for railroad crossing work. Detour will utilize Lofty Road and PA 309. Local Access will be maintained.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     