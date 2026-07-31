Water Main Project Next Week on Millville Road in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a water main project will take place next week on Millville Road (Route 4009) in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

Between Tuesday, August 4 and Friday, August 7, G&M Crawford, Inc., a contractor for Veolia, will be installing a new water main along Millville Road between Summit Avenue and Sunset Drive. Work will take place on the shoulder. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM and should drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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