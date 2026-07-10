Existing Ramp to Routes 11/15 SB to be Reconstructed as Part of the CSVT Project.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers who travel Routes 11/15 and Route 522 (North Susquehanna Trail) in Monroe Township, Snyder County are advised a temporary lane shift and the opening of a new temporary ramp will begin next week near Selinsgrove. This shift and use of the temporary ramp is to accommodate the reconstruction of the existing ramp for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) southern interchange.

On Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will place temporary road barrier along with new temporary line painting, and will close the existing ramp.

Traffic Impacts:

Traffic on Route 11 will be controlled with rolling slowdowns and a shadow vehicle. Drivers on Route 522 southbound can expect a right (driving) lane closure during this two-day project.

Work will take place at the following locations:

Route 11 southbound: Work will be done from Route 522 (North Susquehanna Trial) on-ramp to the Route 35 off-ramp.

Route 11 northbound: Work will be done from Route 35 on-ramp to Route 522 north.

Route 522 southbound: Between Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive (Route 1023) and Airport Road (Route 1015).

Once established, the temporary traffic shift will remain in place until Spring 2027. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

The prime contractor for this $186.4 million project is a joint venture between Trumbull Corporation and Golden Triangle Construction. Work includes paving of the CSVT mainline, the Route 61 Connector, and various interchange ramps, as well as drainage structure, guide rail, traffic signals, highway lighting, and overhead sign structures.

The Southern Section mainline is anticipated to be opened to traffic in 2027 and the Route 61 Connector is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2028. For more information on the CSVT, visit www.csvt.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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