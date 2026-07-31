Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project continues next week on Montgomery Street (Route 405) between South Main Street (Route 405) in Montgomery Borough and Brick Church Road (T -532) in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

During the week of August 3, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will continue miscellaneous clean-up work on Montgomery Street and Route 405 towards Muncy.

The remaining work will be performed between Brouse Road and Brick Church Road in Clinton Township. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging during daytime hours where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.2 million resurfacing project, on Route 405 between South Main Street in Montgomery Borough and Brick Church Road in Clinton Township. Work on this project includes milling, or removing, the top layer of the roadway, resurfacing, and line painting. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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