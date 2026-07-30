Montoursville, PA – Drivers using Route 54 in Northumberland and Montour counties are advised that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to replace the railroad crossing on Route 54 (Elysburg Road). The rail crossing is located just off the Danville-Riverside Bridge in Riverside Borough, Northumberland County.

Between Wednesday, August 12 and Friday, August 14, Norfolk Southern Railroad Company will be replacing the railroad crossing at Route 54. Work includes removal of the existing crossing and installation of a new at grade crossing.

Traffic Impacts

Personal Vehicles

Eastbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured using Route 11, Route 42, and Route 487.

Westbound Route 54 traffic be detoured to Third Street, Chestnut Street , and D and H Avenue.

Truck Detour

Eastbound Route 54 truck traffic will be detoured using Route 11, Route 42, and Route 487

Westbound Route 54 ruck traffic will be detoured using Route 487, Route 42, and Route 11.

Additional press releases will be issued closer to the construction date. This railroad crossing replacement is being completed by Norfolk Southern Railroad Company. Drivers should consider alternate routes as heavy congestion and slow-moving traffic is anticipated in Riverside Borough and Danville Borough.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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