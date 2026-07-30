Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a pipe replacement project will take place next week on Heister Valley Road (Route 3006) in West Perry Township, Snyder County.

Staging and prep work will occur Monday, August 3. Beginning on Tuesday, August 4 through Thursday, August 6, Heister Valley Road will be closed daily between Spriggle Lane and Simmental Lane, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs a pipe replacement with concrete headwalls.

A detour using Route 104 and Heister Valley Road (Route 3003) in Juniata County will be in place during the road closure. Work will take place daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM and is expected to be completed on Thursday, Augst 6, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, expect minor delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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